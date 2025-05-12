ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Listen to Throwback Lunch All Week Long for Tickets!

Listen for key word during Throwback Lunch!

HOT 96.9
HOT 96.9 Logo

Sponsored by Boston Symphony Orchestra

Listen to HOT 96.9's Throwback Lunch from Tuesday-Friday of this week for your chance to win tickets to see NAS and Boston Pops!

Text WIN to 833-973-0969!

Grammy award winning and hip-hop icon NAS will be teaming up with the Boston Pop and performing at the legendary Tanglewood on Friday, June 27th.

Get tickets now at tanglewood.org

For Alternate Method of Entry, click here.

Contest Rules

Boston PopsTanglewood
HOT 96.9Writer
Related Stories
Image of Post Malone with "HOT 96.9 code word" in white text at bottom of image.
UncategorizedWin Post Malone Tickets All Week Long!HOT 96.9
Nearly 40% Of People Would Donate An Organ For A Loved One
UncategorizedNearly 40% Of People Would Donate An Organ For A Loved One
Win Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul Tickets!
ContestsWin Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul Tickets!HOT 96.9
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect