TV Pilot ‘Murder Loves Company’ Needs Extras in Massachusetts, Paying $50-$100 Daily

A new TV pilot needs 30 extras for filming next month in Standish, Maine. The shoot runs for five days starting May 27, with pay between $50 and $100 per day.

The show, made by MJP POV & Pomeroy Entertainment, follows a clever husband and wife team who solve mysteries on the side - much to one local detective's annoyance. They're looking for people to play various background parts, including dancers and male models.

Lead extras will get $100 per day. Supporting roles pay $75, while general background actors earn $50 for a 10-hour day on set.

Standish serves as the perfect New England setting for this mystery series. Its small-town feel makes it just right for creating the kind of atmosphere viewers love.

People chosen for theater audience scenes won't get paid - which is normal for non-union extras in local productions.

While it shares a name with Investigation Discovery's 2019 series, this show tells new made-up stories. The earlier version covered real crimes in tight-knit communities.

Like other shows before it, this Maine-based story gets its edge from the small-town setting, where dark secrets hide under a peaceful surface.

