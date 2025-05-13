Could Mass. Gov. Maura Healey Make a Run for President?

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 22: Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey speaks on stage during the final day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters are gathering in Chicago, as current Vice President Kamala Harris is named her party’s presidential nominee. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Gov. Maura Healey is turning some heads and raising some questions about her future in politics.

Healey, who stated that she is running for a second term as governor of Massachusetts in 2026, has been appearing on several national broadcast talk shows, including CBS' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan."

During her "Face the Nation" appearance, Healey criticized President Donald Trump for "giving away intellectual assets" by eliminating federal funding for universities and the National Institutes of Health.

Kelly Garity of Politico Massachusetts said on WBZ-TV's "Keller at Large" that recent attention on Harvard University and the Trump administration has thrust Massachusetts into the national spotlight.

"She's kind of back to her old attorney general days of really using him [President Trump] as a foil," Garrity said in comments for CBS News Boston. "I think that helps her, not just for her national profile, but I think it's also going to be really useful for her in the 2026 race. Trump is not popular here, and so it's kind of a good way to sort of campaign while rising above some of the local issues that have actually been sort of a burden for her in her early years."

The recent media attention has raised speculation that Healey may be mulling a campaign for the White House.