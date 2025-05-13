Experience a Taste of Rome at Eataly Boston
Eataly La Pizza & La Pasta in Boston has kicked off a new dinner series focusing on profiling Italy's most identifiable food regions. The Back Bay location will join Eataly locations across North America in delivering traditional food and beverages that celebrate the city of Rome in the first installment of the dinner series, which kicked off on Monday, April 28, and will run through the end of June.
A special menu will highlight several dishes that make up the base of Roman cuisine, including the following:
- Carciofo Fritto alla Romana (fried artichokes, Cacio e Pepe sauce, lemon zest, mint, and Granarolo Pecorino Romano DOP)
- Fettucine “Alfredo” Burro e Parmigiano Parmigiano Reggiano DOP (housemade fettuccine, butter, and 18-month Agriform Parmigiano Reggiano DOP)
- Supplì Cacio e Pepe (crispy Riso Scotti rice, Granarolo Pecorino Romano DOP, and black pepper)
According to a Boston Uncovered report, Eataly will host weekly “Roman Nights” that will allow guests to enjoy a $35 communal dinner. Guests can sit down to a prepared Italian feast at tables decorated with a red gingham table runner, fresh tomatoes, and vintage-inspired sauce jars.
Eataly Boston is located in the Prudential Center at 800 Boylston St.