Gisele Bündchen Posts First Photo of Newborn Son on Mother’s Day

Breaking her social media silence, Gisele Bündchen gave fans a peek at her new baby boy with Joaquim Valente this Sunday.

"I've been quiet over here but very busy living life... Sometimes, the most beautiful moments aren't shared—they're simply lived," Bündchen said in the post.

The baby was born in February 2025. Staying private as usual, the couple hasn't revealed their son's name yet.

In her Mother's Day post, Bündchen opened up about her mixed feelings - missing her mom Vania Nonnenmacher while enjoying her own journey into motherhood.

Their relationship began in 2023. Both moved from Brazil when they were young, following their dreams to America. They made their relationship official in February 2024.

Her ex-husband Tom Brady included her in his Mother's Day post along with other moms. The NFL star and Bündchen split up after 13 years of marriage in October 2022.

"With much gratitude for our time together... My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," Bündchen told Harper's Bazaar after the divorce.

What began as friends turned into love by mid-2023. They connected deeply over their Brazilian background and similar life values during this new chapter.