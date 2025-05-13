New Outdoor Pickleball Facility with Bar & Cafe to Open in Boston’s Seaport

This summer, a huge sports center called Ballers will pop up in Boston's Seaport district, bringing pickleball courts, padel facilities, and a winter ice rink to the neighborhood.

Making history as Boston's first public padel spot, the place will change with the seasons. During winter, five pickleball courts will turn into an ice skating rink, complete with heaters above to keep everyone warm.

"We want to bring people together around the love of sports in an urban setting," said CEO David Gutstadt to Boston.com.

The project has some big names behind it. Tennis stars Kim Clijsters, Sloane Stephens, and Andre Agassi have put money in, along with pickleball pro Connor Garnett and NBA player Tyrese Maxey.

Courts cost between $15 and $30 per hour. They offer two different membership plans with perks like free court time and better rates, but anyone can drop in to play.

A bar will start serving drinks in July. Later in the summer, well-known Chef Mitch Prensky will open a café on site.

Racquet sports are taking off across the country. Pickleball has exploded in the last three years, with players jumping up 311% to 20 million people. Most players are around 35 years old.

Padel started in Mexico in the 1960s and has spread to 90 countries. The International Padel Federation says there are 25 million players worldwide.

Whether you want lessons or just casual games, players of all levels can join in. You can book ahead or just show up to find a game.