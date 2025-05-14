Boston-Area Nonprofit Grocery Store Chain Plans to Shutter All Locations

A nonprofit grocery store chain whose mission was addressing food insecurity in the Boston area has closed its four locations as of Monday, May 12.

Daily Table, which launched its first store in Dorchester in 2015, announced on its website on Friday, May 9, that it will shutter its doors “within the next few days.”

A MassLive report noted that Daily Table also had locations in Central Square in Cambridge, Roxbury, and Salem.

According to Daily Table's website, the grocery chain offered high-quality, healthy foods at low prices to help households, especially those using SNAP benefits. Daily Table allowed individuals to access fresh produce, prepared foods, and other grocery items.

In a blog post posted on the Daily Table's website, members of the organization's board wrote, “For the past 10 years, we have had the honor of serving neighborhoods across Greater Boston, working alongside our community to make affordable, nutritious food accessible to all. This was not an easy decision. We are deeply grateful to every person, and organization, who has supported our mission since 2015 — donors, suppliers, customers, volunteers, and community partners.”

In the announcement, the board wrote the Daily Table had faced challenges since the COVID-19 pandemic, including “historically high levels of food price increases” and uncertainty about future funding for its organization because of recent actions taken by the federal government.