Lil Jon & Twista Reunite for Epic ‘Peanut Butter Jelly Time’ Remix with Lunchables
Lunchables gave snack time a fresh twist with the launch of its newest creation: Lunchables PB&J, which they say is the first-ever dippable, no-thaw, crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwich….
Lunchables gave snack time a fresh twist with the launch of its newest creation: Lunchables PB&J, which they say is the first-ever dippable, no-thaw, crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Designed with kids in mind—and inspired by their love of dipping and the ongoing debate over the perfect peanut butter-to-jelly ratio. Each pack comes with two creamy, crustless sandwiches and a side of either grape or strawberry-flavored dip, made without artificial colors.
“The launch of Lunchables PB&J is a continuation in our mission to reinvent the refrigerated category by providing high quality, delicious, affordable and convenient solutions for snack time and beyond,” said Danni Levin, Associate Director of Innovation, Lunchables. “We’re remixing a classic, delivering on parents’ desire for convenience and kids’ love of dipping and customizing – PB&Js will never be the same!”
But the real surprise? A musical comeback. To celebrate the product drop, Lunchables brought together artist Lil Jon and hip hop legend Twista to remake a song millennial parents still know by heart: Peanut Butter Jelly Time. Over 20 years after the original went viral, the duo released a fresh version of the track—now available on the Lunchables YouTube channel.
“It was cool to link back up with Twista on the Lunchables ‘Peanut Butter Jelly Time’ remix, cause I knew it would be fun, and we would make somethin’ fire,” said Lil Jon. “PB&J takes me back to my childhood days…YEAHHH!”
Fans quickly took to the comments. “This is WAY better than it should be,” one said. “Kid Cuisine has been real quiet since this dropped,” joked another. Someone else chimed in: “Glad to be here for such a historical moment.” And one commenter summed it up simply: “Uncrustables has 24 hrs to respond.”
Beyond the beats and sandwiches, Lunchables also tackled a common parent struggle: thaw time. While most PB&Js needed 30–60 minutes to defrost, this new version came ready to eat straight from the fridge—no wait required. Just grab, dip, and go.