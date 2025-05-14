Lil Jon & Twista Reunite for Epic ‘Peanut Butter Jelly Time’ Remix with Lunchables

ContestsEvents
Lunchables gave snack time a fresh twist with the launch of its newest creation: Lunchables PB&J, which they say is the first-ever dippable, no-thaw, crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwich….

Kayla Morgan
GRAMMY Award-winning producer and artist Lil Jon and hip hop icon Twista for the first time in over a decade to remix a nostalgic, viral hit: “Peanut Butter Jelly Time.”
Photo Courtesy of The Kraft Heinz Company

Lunchables gave snack time a fresh twist with the launch of its newest creation: Lunchables PB&J, which they say is the first-ever dippable, no-thaw, crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Designed with kids in mind—and inspired by their love of dipping and the ongoing debate over the perfect peanut butter-to-jelly ratio. Each pack comes with two creamy, crustless sandwiches and a side of either grape or strawberry-flavored dip, made without artificial colors.

“The launch of Lunchables PB&J is a continuation in our mission to reinvent the refrigerated category by providing high quality, delicious, affordable and convenient solutions for snack time and beyond,” said Danni Levin, Associate Director of Innovation, Lunchables. “We’re remixing a classic, delivering on parents’ desire for convenience and kids’ love of dipping and customizing – PB&Js will never be the same!”

But the real surprise? A musical comeback. To celebrate the product drop, Lunchables brought together artist Lil Jon and hip hop legend Twista to remake a song millennial parents still know by heart: Peanut Butter Jelly Time. Over 20 years after the original went viral, the duo released a fresh version of the track—now available on the Lunchables YouTube channel.

“It was cool to link back up with Twista on the Lunchables ‘Peanut Butter Jelly Time’ remix, cause I knew it would be fun, and we would make somethin’ fire,” said Lil Jon. “PB&J takes me back to my childhood days…YEAHHH!”

Fans quickly took to the comments. “This is WAY better than it should be,” one said. “Kid Cuisine has been real quiet since this dropped,” joked another. Someone else chimed in: “Glad to be here for such a historical moment.” And one commenter summed it up simply: “Uncrustables has 24 hrs to respond.”

Beyond the beats and sandwiches, Lunchables also tackled a common parent struggle: thaw time. While most PB&Js needed 30–60 minutes to defrost, this new version came ready to eat straight from the fridge—no wait required. Just grab, dip, and go.

Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
