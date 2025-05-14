Peabody Essex Museum Debuts Korean Art Gallery, Exhibition with K-Pop Dance Party

The Peabody Essex Museum (PEM) is debuting the Yu Kil-Chun Gallery of Korean Art with the "Jung Yeondoo: Building Dreams" exhibition in a dance culture style. The museum will host a K-pop dance party on Thursday, May 15, from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Electronica and strobe lights will be on deck as you groove to DJ Gamma Vibes's tunes. Dancers from Boston's StyleMe Dance Studio will get attendees out of their chairs and on the floor with special pop-up performances in the crowd. The featured galleries will stay open throughout the night for guests to explore.

Korean-inspired snacks and creative cocktails from the cash bar will be available throughout the evening.

Admission is limited to attendees 18 and older. Tickets are $25 for museum members, $30 for nonmembers, and $10 for students and Salem residents. Purchase tickets on the museum's website.

In addition to the K-pop dance party, the PEM will host artist Jung Yeondoo for a Q&A with museum curators Jiyeon Kim and Stephanie Tung. Yeondoo will speak about his inspiration and his work featured in the PEM's newest exhibition. The artist talk will be held on Saturday, May 17, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. This event is included with regular museum admission.