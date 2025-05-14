The Weeknd Drops “Timeless” Remix With Doechii and Playboi Carti

A new version of The Weeknd and Playboi Carti's "Timeless" hit streaming sites on May 9. The remix now features The Weeknd's vocals with fresh bars from Doechii and Playboi Carti.

Pharrell Williams produced the beat, which kicks off with Doechii's bold intro. She won Best Rap Album earlier this year at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards for Alligator Bites Never Heal, bringing that serious energy to the new "Timeless" remix. The original peaked at No. 3, and the remix currently sits at No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"I been legit since I came out the swamp," spits Doechii in her opening lines, referencing her hometown, Florida, as the swamp. She then boasts about her wins with the lines, "My brand grossin' numbers you'll never believe / It's a billi' on the streams."

This release also marks the start of The Weeknd's massive After Hours Til Dawn tour with Playboi Carti. The first show lit up State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on May 9.

If you're in North America, you can still catch some shows on the tour. They will stop at Detroit, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Toronto before a final San Antonio date on September 3. The timing also aligns with The Weeknd's upcoming movie, Hurry Up Tomorrow, which screens May 16.

2025 shines bright for Doechii. She walked her first Met Gala red carpet and owned the runway at Dsquared2's Fall show in Milan. This March, she also accepted the Woman of the Year Award at the Billboard Women In Music 2025 event.