Boston’s Planting Zone Is Warming. Here’s What It Means for Native Plants

Recent climate research has shown that Boston's planting zone is getting warmer, a trend that could threaten native plant species.

According to a Boston 25 News report, Boston has been classified in planting zone 7A since 1951, but Boston winters aren't what they used to be. The city's coldest annual temperatures have risen by nearly 3 degrees since 1980. If these warming trends continue, Boston could be in planting zone 7B by 2036, approximately 10 degrees warmer than what the city experiences now.

These warming zones could severely impact the hardiness of native species such as birch and sugar maples, which rely on cold winters to remain vigorous in their growth during spring and summer.

Warmer than normal winters also result in the introduction of species that traditionally wouldn't survive in the region, such as kudzu and fig trees. Fewer freeze days and more insects and other pests could also be common in the Boston area in future years.