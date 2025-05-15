Harvard’s $27.50 Purchase Turns Out to Be Genuine 1300 Magna Carta

NEW YORK – DECEMBER 7: An original copy of the Magna Carta is on display at Sotheby’s December 7, 2007 in New York City. The 1297 charter issued by King Edward I that enshrined the rights of man in English law is one of less than twenty surviving originals and will be auctioned off at Sotheby’s December 18. The winning bid is expected to be between $20 and $30 million. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

A medieval document that Harvard Law School Library picked up for just $27.50 in 1946 has amazed experts. It's been confirmed as a real Magna Carta from King Edward I's 1300 version - making it one of only seven remaining in the world.

Through modern imaging techniques and detailed analysis, researchers David Carpenter and Nicholas Vincent confirmed it was authentic. "Almost providential," Vincent told Harvard Magazine about this incredible discovery.

For 77 years, this invaluable document lay forgotten in Harvard's archives, mistakenly labeled as a 1327 copy. Now it joins a small group of survivors from the many originals once found throughout England.

The document's journey began in Appleby, Westmorland, where it disappeared in 1762, before showing up in Harvard's collection almost two centuries later.

Speaking to Harvard Law School Today, Vincent highlighted its importance: "A very timely reminder that the rule of law governs the governors, as well as the governed."

This version comes from the historic 1215 Magna Carta - a document that rebellious nobles forced King John to sign. It established key rights, including protection from illegal imprisonment and the right to fair trials.

The document's influence extends well beyond its era, helping shape American constitutional law and modern human rights principles.

"It guarantees the liberties of corporations and institutions, like the Church, like the city of London, like the towns—or, you might say, like private universities," Vincent explains.

The document will remain in Harvard's collection. Given its age and rarity, experts believe it could be worth millions if sold.