Rihanna’s New Song for ‘Smurfs’ Movie: ‘Friend of Mine’
Get ready to turn up the volume — Rihanna is finally dropping a new song, and it’s as blue as it gets (in the best way possible)! If you’ve been waiting and waiting for RiRi to bless us with some new music, your moment has arrived — and it’s coming straight from Smurf Village.
On Wednesday (May 14), the latest trailer for the upcoming Smurfs movie revealed that Rihanna’s brand-new track, “Friend of Mine,” will be released this Friday (May 16). The sneak peek even features a few dreamy notes from the tune, where the Fenty queen sings over an Afrobeats-inspired dance beat: “You’re looking like a friend of mine.”
That’s not all — Rihanna is also lending her voice to Smurfette in the animated adventure, joining a star-studded cast that includes John Goodman, James Corden, Nick Offerman, Sandra Oh, and more. The movie is set to hit theaters July 18.
But wait — there’s even more music magic coming from the Smurfs soundtrack. Besides RiRi’s “Friend of Mine,” it’ll include a track by Tyla, plus “Higher Love” — a collab between DJ Khaled, Cardi B, and DESI TRILL that dropped back in February.
The trailer opens with a fun behind-the-scenes shot of Rihanna in the studio — rocking a blue jacket and blue beads (very on-theme!) — as she records lines for Smurfette. We also get a glimpse of the movie’s plot: the Smurfs must travel to the real world to rescue Papa Smurf (voiced by Goodman), who’s been kidnapped by the evil wizard Gargamel (J. P. Karliak).
“Friend of Mine” will be Rihanna’s first release since her powerful 2022 ballad “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.