ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Free Ticket Frenzy: The Weeknd

Listen for Keyword everyday and enter below!

HOT 96.9

Sponsored by Live Nation

The Weeknd is keeping the Gillette concerts going this summer, with two shows on June 10th and June 11th!

HOT 96.9 has your chance to win tickets to one of these shows...PLUS qualify for the grand prize of FLOOR SEATS for the show on June 10th.

For the next three weeks, listen everyday at approximately 8a, 10a, 12p, 3p, and 5p for the winning Code Word. When you hear, you’ll have 20 minutes to enter the code word below for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

The more code words you catch, the more chances you have to win, so keep it locked on HOT 96.9. You can listen live on your phone with the free HOT 96.9 App, stream right here on hot969boston.com or tell your smart speaker to play HOT 96.9 Boston!

Contest Rules

Live NationPlayboi CartiThe Weeknd
HOT 96.9Writer
Related Stories
Win NBA YoungBoy Tickets!
ContestsWin NBA YoungBoy Tickets!HOT 96.9
Win Colin Jost & Friends Tickets!
ContestsWin Colin Jost & Friends Tickets!HOT 96.9
Red, White & Win Giveaway
ContestsRed, White & Win GiveawayElizabeth Urban
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect