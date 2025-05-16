International Tennis Hall of Fame Reopens After $3M Renovation

The International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) in Newport, Rhode Island, reopened the doors to its museum on Wednesday, May 14, after a $3 million renovation.

According to a Sports Business Journal report, the renovations, which were funded through part of a $12 million capital campaign consisting mainly of private donors, feature several redesigned spaces throughout the museum. Those areas include the Celebration Gallery and Hall of Famers Gallery, which now feature new finishes and interactive stations.

Museum officials hope that the renovations will allow staff to host even more visitors than the 40,000 annual guests who came through the facility before it closed for renovations.

“We have to get ready for something I believe the sport of tennis has not seen ever, and who knows when it will happen again. The golden era,” said ITHF CEO Dan Faber in comments captured by the Sports Business Journal during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Faber referenced the pending inductions of tennis legends such as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Serena and Venus Williams to the Hall of Fame.

“It's going to be epic, and it's going to come here to Newport, Rhode Island, which is really exciting,” he added.

The renovation project, led by Nashville-based experience design agency Advent, added space to allow the museum to increase the number of artifacts on display. According to Julianna Barbieri, ITHF senior vice president for content and partnerships, before the renovations, the ITHF could only display about 10% of its collection. It can now increase that percentage to 30% or 40%.

For example, an ABC6 News report noted that several items will be displayed in the redesigned Celebration Gallery, including:

A “Statement CoolMax” shirt and shorts worn by eight-time Major winner Andre Agassi

Madison Keys' outfit from her major singles title earlier in 2025 at the Australian Open

An umpire's scorecard from the 1968 match between Rod Laver and Ken Rosewall at the first Open Era tournament

The Museum at the International Tennis Hall of Fame is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, except for Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Visit the museum's website to purchase tickets and learn more about the facility.