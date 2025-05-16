Love Exploring Ranks Boston Neighborhood Among the Coolest in America

They're hip, happening places to soak up some culture, meet new people, and explore new surroundings. America has dozens of cool neighborhoods across the country, as the website Love Exploring recently discovered. It named more than three dozen locations, including a popular community in Boston, to its coolest neighborhoods list.

Love Exploring listed Jamaica Plain at the No. 4 spot in its rankings. Here's what the Love Exploring team had to say about the vibe of Jamaica Plain:

"Jamaica Plain, or 'JP,' is one of Boston's most community-driven neighborhoods, known for its eclectic mix of cultures, artists, and activists. Colorful murals, independent shops, and cozy cafés give it a welcoming, grassroots feel.

"A must-visit is Achilito's Taqueria, a local favorite for fresh Mexican fare and top-notch breakfast burritos. JP also boasts a strong farm-to-table dining scene, tree-lined residential streets, and bustling farmers markets, making it a haven for those who appreciate a laid-back yet lively atmosphere."