Massachusetts Sees Spike in Kia, Hyundai Car Thefts Tied to Social Media Challenge

A worrying social media trend has set off a wave of car thefts across Massachusetts. Thieves are going after Kia and Hyundai vehicles, breaking their ignitions and sharing videos of reckless joyrides online.

"The perpetrators often lack driving experience, leading to crashes and potential harm to themselves or others," said Norwood Police Sgt. Brett Baker to CBS News Boston.

Numbers show the Hyundai Elantra was the most stolen car in 2023, with thieves taking 31,700 of them. The Sonata came in second with 26,720 thefts. The Kia Optima landed in fifth place, with crooks stealing 17,490 cars.

A scary incident in Norwood showed just how bad things have gotten. Police discovered three crashed stolen cars dumped in one spot. The youngest person involved was just 13 years old.

Cars made between 2011 and 2021 are the most at risk. These models don't have newer safety features like push-button starts and anti-theft systems, making them easy targets.

New software updates have cut down thefts by 64%. Still, claims are 11 times higher than before 2020, showing thieves are still at it.

While car theft across the country dropped 17% in 2024 - the biggest fall in 40 years - damage claims keep going up. This means criminals are still trying to steal protected cars, causing damage even when they can't take them.