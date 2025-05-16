NBA YoungBoy Announces ‘Masa Tour’ This Fall
Guess who’s stepping back into the spotlight? NBA YoungBoy is finally returning to the stage after five long years — and he’s doing it in a big way. The rapper…
Guess who’s stepping back into the spotlight? NBA YoungBoy is finally returning to the stage after five long years — and he’s doing it in a big way. The rapper just announced his 2025 “Masa Tour,” which also happens to be his first ever headlining tour. Yup, it’s the moment fans have been waiting for.
The tour kicks off on September 2 in Dallas at the American Airlines Center, then rolls through 27 cities across the country. You’ll be able to catch YB in places like Austin, Los Angeles, Chicago, Brooklyn, Miami, and more — all leading up to the big finale in New Orleans on October 19.
He made the big announcement on Instagram, posting: "Time to 'Make America Slime Again' 🏕️ Sign up now for artist presale access before Sunday, May 18 at 10 PM ET. Follow-up instructions will be sent Monday, May 19. LINK IN BIO"
And he’s not hitting the road alone. YoungBoy will be joined by special guests DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo, and K3 — so expect some serious energy on stage.
In case you missed it, he just dropped a new single, “Shot Callin,” in early May. His most recent album, I Just Got a Lot on my Shoulders, came out in December 2024 and was his last release with Motown.
Ready to see where he’s headed? Check out all the tour dates below!
NBA YOUNGBOY 2025 TOUR DATES:
Tue Sep 2 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Fri Sep 5 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sat Sep 6 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Tue Sep 9 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Fri Sep 12 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Sat Sep 13 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Mon Sep 15 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena
Wed Sep 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sat Sep 20 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Sun Sep 21 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Wed Sep 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Sep 25 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Sat Sep 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sun Sep 28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Mon Sep 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Wed Oct 1 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Fri Oct 3 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sat Oct 4 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Mon Oct 6 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Wed Oct 8 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Fri Oct 10 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sat Oct 11 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Mon Oct 13 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Wed Oct 15 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thu Oct 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sat Oct 18 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Sun Oct 19 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center