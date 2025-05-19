ContestsEvents
50 Cent Trolls ‘Free Diddy’ Protesters, Claims They’re Paid

Looks like 50 Cent is stirring the pot again—this time outside a New York courtroom. The rapper is calling out what he sees as some suspicious support for music mogul…

Looks like 50 Cent is stirring the pot again—this time outside a New York courtroom.

The rapper is calling out what he sees as some suspicious support for music mogul Diddy, who’s currently on trial. Outside the courthouse, people have been spotted rocking black t-shirts that say “Free Diddy,” and 50 Cent isn’t buying it.

On Instagram, he shared a short video of the scene and suggested the whole thing might be staged. "Diddy paying people to wear Free Diddy shirts is diabolical, but $20 a hour ain’t bad. I might go throw that on for a hour tomorrow. LOL,” he wrote.

The courtroom has been packed with media, protestors, and those so-called supporters. But 50 Cent, never one to stay quiet, has been taking shots at Diddy almost every day during the sex trafficking trial—even joking that his longtime rival could get the death penalty, despite the fact that isn’t even on the table.

In classic 50 fashion, the drama isn’t just in the courtroom—it’s all over social media too.

