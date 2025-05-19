Boston Metros Take Top Spots in Realtor.com Hottest Housing Markets for April Report

The metros surrounding Boston took top honors as Manchester-Nashua, New Hampshire, and Springfield, Massachusetts, tied as the country's hottest housing markets for April in a Realtor.com analysis. In total, nine of the 20 hottest real estate markets are located in this New England region, close to Boston and one another.

According to Realtor.com, high demand and low inventory have pushed this area to the top of the hot markets list during the past few years as the number of views per property and days on the market have outpaced markets in the rest of the country.

Realtor.com notes that its Market Hotness rankings consider two aspects of the housing market:

Market demand, as measured by the number of unique views per property on Realtor.com The pace of the market, as measured by the number of days a real estate listing remains active on Realtor.com

Writing for the real estate services website, Hannah Jones explained, "Despite cooling median list price growth, the hottest markets saw price per square foot increase an average of 3.6% year over year in April, outpacing the country's 1.1% growth," she said. "This means that, in general, homes are appreciating at a faster rate in the country's hottest markets, but a higher concentration of smaller homes compared with this time last year is limiting median list price growth."

The following Massachusetts and New Hampshire markets also ranked within the top 10 for hottest housing markets in April: