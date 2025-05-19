Boston Pride for the People to Hold Pride Parade, Festival on June 14

Boston Pride for the People has announced that the 2025 Pride Parade will take place on Saturday, June 14, along with festivals at City Hall Plaza and Boston Common.

As in previous years, Boston Pride for the People will begin its celebrations with a parade that starts in Copley Square and proceeds through the South End and Back Bay, ending at Boston Common where a concert and festival for attendees of all ages will occur. In the afternoon, a 21-and-older block party will be held on City Hall Plaza.

“These past two years, I have had the pleasure of seeing a beautiful ocean of love, joy, and euphoria on the streets of Boston — all rooted in LGBTQ+ liberation. I expect this year to be just as moving,” said Adrianna Boulin, president of Boston Pride for the People, in a statement shared with NBC10 Boston. “Our commitment to building a celebration reflective of the dynamic ways LGBTQ+ communities honor Pride remains strong.”

According to NBC10, an estimated more than 1 million people attended the Pride Parade and Festivals in June 2024, which was Boston Pride for the People's second year as event organizers. Approximately 15,000 people marched from Copley Square to Boston Common in the parade.