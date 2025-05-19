LEGO Group Debuts New Headquarters in Boston

A well-recognized toymaker has set up shop in Boston.

The LEGO Group officially opened its new U.S. headquarters at 1001 Boylston St. on Thursday, May 15. The Back Bay building has six floors and approximately 157,000 square feet of space for the company's offices. Officials said the new location will eventually employ more than 800 people.

Looking around the space, it's clear that imagination and play informed the design. Common areas and offices are decorated with models constructed from LEGO bricks. Practically every room in the office space has a bin full of LEGO bricks at the ready, allowing people to snap the bricks onto the walls during meetings.

Furniture, design elements, and lighting have been designed to echo LEGO's patented characteristic “stud-and-tube” design.

“Boston is a key city for playing and opportunity, in sports, in digital or in the arts, and it's also an incredible center for learning, with some of the world's finest universities here,” CEO Niels Christiansen said in a statement shared with MassLive. “We know that by being in Boston, we are able to tap into a global talent pool that will help us develop and grow our business further.”

In 2023, the LEGO Group announced it would close its former headquarters in Enfield, Connecticut, where it had operated for 50 years. Some employees have already relocated to or been hired in Boston, and the remaining employees will be able to transfer during the next year.