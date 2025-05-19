Pusha T Shows Up at Kendrick Lamar Concert Looking to Lock Down Feature for Final Clipse Album

On May 13, Pusha T was spotted backstage at Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour stop at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts. As seen on a fan's post on X, he was bobbing his head to Kendrick's "Reincarnated." But this wasn't just a fan moment.

Word on the street suggests that this meetup is more than just a casual visit. Music insiders are guessing the final touch Pusha T wants for his long-awaited Clipse album is securing a Kendrick feature.

When asked about his thoughts on Kendrick's impact on Hip Hop in an interview with moderator Walter J. Tucker, he responded, "I'm sure people have said and have told him his whole career, 'You rap good. You're great, but you rap too much. You need to make a song like this. You need to do that.' It's amazing to watch him be exactly who he is, be the lyric king."

Over fifteen years have passed since the last full Clipse project. With Pharrell Williams handling production for the upcoming album and a list of rumored big-name features, fans can't wait to hear what's next.

Pusha T and Kendrick Lamar go way back. They've made magic before on their 2013 hit "Nosetalgia," and lately, their bond got stronger when Kendrick gave Pusha a shout-out on "Euphoria" during his ongoing beef with Drake.

When asked about what Kendrick's "Let me see you push a T" line in "Euphoria" in a chat with Vulture, "Incredible. Incredible display," Pusha T said. He also expressed in other interviews, "But the truth really hurts, and the truth cuts deep. And I think what Kendrick was doing was talking to his (Drake's) soul. I believe that, and I believe that would cause you to tap out."

The Grand National Tour has been packing crowds night after night, with Kendrick and SZA shutting down every city. The Massachusetts show was no different.