Score Tickets for GABFest at The Great American Beer Hall

Enter for a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to GABFest—Session 1* of the first-ever beer fest at the Great American Beer Hall in Medford, MA, on Saturday, June…

Enter for a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to GABFest—Session 1* of the first-ever beer fest at the Great American Beer Hall in Medford, MA, on Saturday, June 14th.

With over 30 of the region’s top brewers, including Schilling, Widowmaker, Foam, Long Live, Vitamin Sea, and Bissell Brothers, plus live music, DJs, and nonstop entertainment, this is one beer festival you won’t want to miss!

More information is available at GABHall.com and tickets are available on Eventbrite now (including a designated driver ticket)! Your General admission ticket includes entry, Live performance and 15 sample tickets.  Grab your tickets now and get ready to raise a glass at GABFest!

*tickets are for Session 1 only. Session 1 is 11AM - 5PM. Must be 21+.

Multi-Station GABFest RulesDownload
