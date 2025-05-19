The Weirdest Street Name in Massachusetts

It can be really amusing to discover some of the stranger names of cities across the U.S., but what about street names? There are some very funny and odd street names out there, and one could say that's even more the case with street names than cities, because there are more street names out there and usually a less strict naming process.

There's a lot in a street name, too. Countless people have decided to buy or not buy a home or property on a certain street because of its name. Now, a new report out names the funniest street name in every state in the U.S., and it's a fascinating find.

Funniest Street Name in Massachusetts

The crew at Reader's Digest has put together an entertaining tally of the funniest street names in the country. In the piece, they note that "Yes, people were given the opportunity to name a street, and this is what they chose" and that these are "by no means the only funny street names out there," because every city and state in the county is filled with amusing street names.

Before we get to the state, let's look at a street name that is truly hilarious and unbelievable. "Booger Hollow Road" is a street located in the town of Dadeville, Alabama. Can you imagine a road with the word "booger" in it? Kids likely have a huge laugh about this in elementary schools in Dadeville. According to Reader's Digest, "Booger Hollow is one of the more common silly road names" and that there's another one about "60 miles northeast of Montgomery, there are also Booger Hollow Roads in Kentucky and Georgia."