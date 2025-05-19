Win Tickets Live Nation’s “$30 Ticket To Summer”

In celebration of Concert week, Live Nation has kicked off their "$30 Ticket To Summer" promotion, giving you the chance to grab a pair of tickets to see your favorite artist for just $30.

According to the Live Nation website, you'll be able to score $30 all-in tickets for the local area shows. Grab them before they sell out because they will go fast and once they're gone, that's it.

Hot 96.9 and Live Nation are giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Nelly at the Xfinity Center. Enter below for the chance to be one of five winners!