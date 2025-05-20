Boston Calling Implements New Enhancements to 2025 Music Festival

Attendees of the 2025 Boston Calling music festival will notice several major changes to this year's events, most notably only one main rotating stage.

Boston Calling organizer Mike Snow told CBS News Boston that the move to a rotating stage will allow the audience to watch one performer play while another prepares for an upcoming set.

"That'll allow patrons really all the way around the site to see what's happening and all the bands will play on that stage," he said. "And kind of evolve so that you can switch to one stage and give a whole bunch of space back for people."

Many who attended last year's Boston Calling complained about the lack of space for people and said that, due to overcrowding, they couldn't easily leave the festival when they wanted.

Snow responded to these complaints. "After last year, really looking at the crowd overall and how they moved around the site, switching to the one stage in the middle gave everybody more space," he said, "and us the opportunity to build something that has never been built here in North America."

The new stage construction isn't the only change fans will notice at this year's Boston Calling. Extra water refill stations will be installed closer to the blue and green stages. In addition, a new performance area will give fans an enlivened place to discover dynamic performers.

"We wanted the arena to have a little bit of a different vibe than the rest of the festival," said Boston Calling organizer Brian Appel in an interview with CBS News Boston. The arena will host jazz sessions with Berklee College of Music students.