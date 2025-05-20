Chipotle Giving Away Free Burritos This Summer

This summer, Chipotle is giving away free burritos worth over $1 million. Between June and August, thousands of customers will get free meals each week through a new rewards program.

Starting June 1, U.S. rewards members can enter weekly drawings. Participating is easy - just buy something or enter online. Any menu item gives you a shot at winning.

"We've seen our superfans on social media documenting their Chipotle journeys and maintaining daily or weekly 'streaks.' For our biggest Rewards summer ever, we're giving our loyal fans the chance to get rewarded more than ever," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer, in a statement.

One customer in each state will score free burritos for a whole year. The chain's summer program lets members earn extra points by completing monthly tasks - up to four challenges total.

"Summer of Extras is designed to reward top guests through a gamified experience, enabling them to earn free Chipotle faster by visiting more often," said Curt Garner, Chief Customer and Technology Officer.

New members get free guacamole with their next purchase just for joining. Want more entries? Members can make up to two qualifying purchases daily for extra chances to win.

The chain keeps coming up with popular promotions. Their April "Burrito Vault" game gave out thousands of buy-one-get-one deals. Earlier this year, they combined fitness with food rewards through a Strava challenge.