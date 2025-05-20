MBTA Officials Take Action Against Fare Evasion on the Green Line

BOSTON – JULY 7: An MBTA official redirects subway riders outside the Arlington subway station July 7, 2005 in Boston, Massachusetts. Thousands of riders were redirected after after a subway accident forced closure of the Green Line subway service just as Massachusetts authorities raised security at mass transit stations to orange alert status in response to earlier bombings in London. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

The MBTA is stepping up its efforts to halt fare evaders in their tracks.

On Friday, May 16, MBTA fare engagement officers were dispatched to the B branch at Babcock Street Station. They were in person to educate riders about the importance of paying MBTA fares future fare enforcement.

NBC10 Boston reported that, beginning next year, MBTA fare engagement teams will use hand-held devices to confirm that riders are paying their fares. Once the MBTA begins these fare checks, officials will issue fines or warnings for those who evade the fares.

No implementation date has been announced.

The B branch of the Green Line is particularly problematic for fare evasion since no fare gates are located at the above-ground stations. In this case, riders are supposed to pay the fare when they board the train.

Several riders told NBC10 Boston that since the T introduced its "Tap to Pay" system, getting a free ride has been easier since they can board the train from any door.