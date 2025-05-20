ContestsEvents
Rappers Rally Behind Tory Lanez Amid Petition For His Release

Big-name artists like Drake, Chris Brown, and Kodak Black are supporting Tory Lanez.

Kayla Morgan
Tory Lanez performs on stage at Prudential Center on September 13, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey
Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Some of the biggest names in rap are rallying behind Tory Lanez, despite his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence, but a new Change.com petition is calling for his release and a pardon from California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The petition, created by the Caldwell Institute for Public Safety, claims there’s “overwhelming evidence of prosecutorial misconduct, missing forensic data, and politically motivated sentencing.” Basically, they’re saying the trial wasn’t fair—and some rappers are backing that up.

That support, though, is causing a storm online. Fans are confused—and angry—about why these artists are standing with Lanez.

Chris Brown jumped in first with a short but loud message on his Instagram story: “FREE TORY!” But here's the twist—Brown himself was arrested in the UK for an alleged assault at a London nightclub in 2023. From “free Tory” to “free Chris” in record time.

Drake also hopped on the Lanez train. He posted the petition link in a since-deleted Instagram story, writing: “@torylanez come home soon.”

Kodak Black went even further. In his now-deleted post, he wrote: “Everyone send prayers for this amazing human write and support him most importantly pray and sign these petitions to get him home he innocent [sic].” His support came after new claims surfaced suggesting someone else may have fired the shot that injured Megan Thee Stallion. Back in 2022, he showed the same support for Lanez.

Other rappers backing Lanez include Ty Dolla $ign, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, The Game, Trippie Red, and Kanye West.

Not everyone is impressed.

“It’s music artists and celebrities who will post a petition to free Tory Lanez but will never ever post in solidarity for real progressive movements or use their money and influence for good,” one person posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The online backlash is loud—and it's clear that not all fans are on board with the “Free Tory” movement.

