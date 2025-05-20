The Weeknd and Jimmy Fallon Surprise Fordham Graduates with Incredible DJ Set and Live Show

In a surprise moment that left students speechless, The Weeknd and Jimmy Fallon crashed Fordham University's graduation party on May 15, delivering an unforgettable night of music and celebration. Fallon, disguised as a "special guest DJ," took over the booth for roughly 200 students before revealing the true headliner. "They have no idea that I'm about to DJ for them," Fallon said. "They also have no idea that The Weeknd is going to perform."

The appearance came just hours after Abel Tesfaye, known globally as The Weeknd, debuted in a late-night television interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. During the segment, he discussed his new and reportedly final album under The Weeknd moniker, Hurry Up Tomorrow, and expressed admiration for Tom Cruise, crediting Cruise's lip-sync to "I Can't Feel My Face" on The Tonight Show for propelling that track's success.

The musical performance featured The Weeknd with a three-piece band. It began with subdued lighting before bursting into vibrant colors during the song's crescendo. It was part of The Tonight Show's signature entertainment segments, which combine music, comedy, and celebrity interviews and air on weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET.