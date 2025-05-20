This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 20

May 20 is a day that has seen many groundbreaking developments in hip-hop and R&B that continue to influence these genres. One key artist commemorating their birthday on this day is American rapper Busta Rhymes, who was born in 1972. Widely regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time, his debut album, The Coming, debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 in 1996 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Many famous artists cite him as a major influence, including Eminem, Talib Kweli, Kendrick Lamar, Doja Cat, and Tyler, the Creator.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day has hosted the release of numerous genre-defining albums and charting songs in R&B and hip-hop:

1993: American R&B singer and producer Babyface dropped "When Can I See You," the fifth single from his third album, From the Cool in You. This was his highest charting entry on the Billboard Hot 100; it peaked at No. 4 and reached No. 6 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

1997: American rapper KRS-One released his third album, I Got Next, through Jive Records. It reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2008: American rapper Bun B dropped his second album, Ill Trill, the sequel to his commercially successful debut, Trill. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top Rap Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

2008: American R&B singer Robin Thicke released "Magic," the lead single from his third album, Something Else. The song reached No. 59 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 6 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Cultural Milestones

May 20 is remembered for several landmark cultural moments in hip-hop and R&B:

1991: American hip-hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince released "Summertime," the lead single from their fourth album, Homebase. The song topped the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and won the duo a GRAMMY Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group at the 34th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

1989: American R&B and pop singer Paula Abdul's "Forever Your Girl," the lead single from her 1988 debut album of the same title, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song would spend a total of two weeks atop the US singles chart.

Industry Changes and Challenges

May 20 has heralded tragic events and controversies in hip-hop and R&B:

2009: Bolivian hip-hop icon Abraham Bojorquez died at 26 after being hit by a bus. He was known for his socially conscious songs, blending Andean folk music with hip-hop beats.

2010: Former rap mogul and Death Row Records boss Suge Knight was arrested in Los Angeles, California, to be investigated for assault with a weapon. An unidentified individual had called the police, alleging that Knight had pointed a firearm at him.