Waltham Opens Accessible Playground on Grounds of Historic School

One of the largest playgrounds in the United States is now open to the public. The Eunice Kennedy Shriver Memorial Grounds held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, May 17, to…

Michael Vyskocil
Playground Waltham

Photo: Waltham Recreation/Instagram

One of the largest playgrounds in the United States is now open to the public.

The Eunice Kennedy Shriver Memorial Grounds held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, May 17, to mark the completion of the playground. The new community play space is located on the former Walter E. Fernald School property in Waltham.

According to a NewsCenter 5 report, the Fernald School opened in the late 1800s and closed more than a decade ago. At slightly less than 50 acres in size, the Eunice Kennedy Shriver Memorial Grounds is considered one of the largest universal playgrounds on the East Coast.

The playground's special features include a miniature golf course, a spray pad for staying cool during the summer, and plenty of play spaces for kids of all abilities.

"This is an incredible dream," longtime Waltham resident Jerry Walker said in an interview with NewsCenter 5. "It's a neighborhood for all kinds of people, and I love it."

A 200-acre parcel of land on the former school's property is being targeted next for revitalization. According to NewsCenter 5, plans for this portion of the land include constructing housing for veterans, creating an adult day care, and adding more athletic fields for kids.

Waltham
Michael VyskocilWriter
