Chris Brown Freed on Bail Before Tour

Brown bailed, tour stays on track

Kayla Morgan
Chris Brown at the 2018 BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored by COCA-COLA - Night 2
(Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for BET)

Chris Brown will be able to continue with his upcoming world tour after being released on bail by a London court on Wednesday. The singer was charged last week with “grievous bodily harm” in connection with an alleged incident at a nightclub in 2023.

Brown’s tour is set to begin in the Netherlands on June 8. Without bail, he would have remained in custody until at least June 13—his next court date—causing him to miss the first two shows, according to the Associated Press. He’s scheduled to perform in the United Kingdom between June 15 and July 3.

The charge stems from an altercation at Tape, a nightclub in London, where prosecutors say Brown struck a man named Diaw with a bottle multiple times, then punched and kicked him. The incident was captured on security cameras and happened in front of a crowded club. Diaw filed a lawsuit against Brown in October 2023.

Another artist, American rapper HoodyBaby—real name Omolulu Akinlolu—was also arrested and charged in connection with the same incident. He is expected in court on June 20.

Brown has faced many legal issues over the years, including accusations of violent behavior. In 2009, he pleaded guilty to felony assault after a fight with then-girlfriend Rihanna. He was sentenced to five years of probation, community labor, and domestic violence counseling. In 2013, he violated his probation by punching a man, which led to time in rehab. After breaking the facility’s rules, Brown was sentenced to jail, where he served three months.

Most recently, Brown was accused in the 2024 Warner Bros. documentary Chris Brown: A History of Violence of raping an anonymous woman on a yacht owned by Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently on trial for sex trafficking and racketeering. Brown has denied the claim and is suing Warner Bros. for defamation.

Chris Brown
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit's 105.1 The Bounce.
