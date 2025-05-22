Attending Boston Calling This Weekend? Here’s Where to Go for Late-Night Bites and Drinks

If you're making time to attend Boston Calling this Memorial Day weekend, you might as well stay and enjoy the late-night dining scene. Below are a few places that Forbes recommends you hit up:

Charlie's Kitchen

Take a break from the music in the beer garden at Charlie's Kitchen. Grab one of its famous double cheeseburgers, served until midnight.

El Jefe's Taqueria

Although this favorite taqueria will have a booth inside the festival, you can seek out its Harvard Square location for more burritos and enjoy your favorite Mexican foods until 4 a.m.

Grendel's Den

The kitchen closes at 11:30 p.m., but you can kick back with a drink at this underground bistro until 1 a.m.

Pinocchio's Pizza

What's better than late-night noshing over slices of pizza with friends? Whether you prefer Sicilian or thin-crust options, Pinocchio's Pizza has been a must-eat place for pizza since 1966. While seating is limited, Pinocchio's serves its pies until 2 a.m.

The Charles Hotel

The Charles Hotel, only 10 minutes from the festival gates, offers several dining spots to celebrate the evening. The hotel's One Reason Garden Bar is hosting a block party May 23 through 25 until midnight with music, social media-friendly photo opportunities, cocktails, and a late-night menu from Kured. If you're looking for a more intimate space, head to the Noir Bar, open until 1 a.m., and sip some French-inspired cocktails.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream