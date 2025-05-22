ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Attending Boston Calling This Weekend? Here’s Where to Go for Late-Night Bites and Drinks

If you’re making time to attend Boston Calling this Memorial Day weekend, you might as well stay and enjoy the late-night dining scene. Below are a few places that Forbes recommends you…

Michael Vyskocil
Boston Calling Logo on stage

Photo: Beasley Media Group Boston

If you're making time to attend Boston Calling this Memorial Day weekend, you might as well stay and enjoy the late-night dining scene. Below are a few places that Forbes recommends you hit up:

Charlie's Kitchen

Take a break from the music in the beer garden at Charlie's Kitchen. Grab one of its famous double cheeseburgers, served until midnight.

El Jefe's Taqueria

Although this favorite taqueria will have a booth inside the festival, you can seek out its Harvard Square location for more burritos and enjoy your favorite Mexican foods until 4 a.m.

Grendel's Den

The kitchen closes at 11:30 p.m., but you can kick back with a drink at this underground bistro until 1 a.m.

Pinocchio's Pizza

What's better than late-night noshing over slices of pizza with friends? Whether you prefer Sicilian or thin-crust options, Pinocchio's Pizza has been a must-eat place for pizza since 1966. While seating is limited, Pinocchio's serves its pies until 2 a.m.

The Charles Hotel

The Charles Hotel, only 10 minutes from the festival gates, offers several dining spots to celebrate the evening. The hotel's One Reason Garden Bar is hosting a block party May 23 through 25 until midnight with music, social media-friendly photo opportunities, cocktails, and a late-night menu from Kured. If you're looking for a more intimate space, head to the Noir Bar, open until 1 a.m., and sip some French-inspired cocktails.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

If you're looking for a sweet bite late at night, drop by Van Leeuwen Ice Cream for a scoop or two of fabulous flavors such as Brown Sugar Cookie Dough Brownie ice cream. This ice cream destination stays open until midnight.

Boston CallingFoodrestaurants
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
MBTA Signs
Local NewsMBTA Warns of Upcoming Service Disruptions on Major MBTA LinesMichael Vyskocil
Performers Announced for July 4 Boston Pops Fireworks Celebration
Local NewsPerformers Announced for July 4 Boston Pops Fireworks CelebrationMichael Vyskocil
Massachusetts Rolls Out Independence 250th Anniversary License Plate for 2026
Local NewsMassachusetts Rolls Out Independence 250th Anniversary License Plate for 2026Tim Staskiewicz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect