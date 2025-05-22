ContestsEvents
ESSENCE Festival Reveals Incredible 2025 Lineup for 55th Anniversary Celebration

Queen Quadri
A split image of Patti LaBelle performing during the 2023 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration on the left, Babyface attending the 2025 Met Gala in the middle, and Singer Jill Scott performing onstage at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival on the right.
Marcus Ingram/Stringer via Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images / Bennett Raglin/Stringer via Getty Images

New Orleans is the place to be from July 4-6, if you want to watch the ESSENCE Festival of Culture. More than 30 artists will perform on stage at the Caesars Superdome and Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

You'll get to see GRAMMY winner Babyface and Jill Scott team up for a special show. Music legends Patti LaBelle and Jazmine Sullivan will also share the spotlight with Boyz II Men, Davido, and Maxwell.

No Limit Soldiers are doing their last show with Master P, Mia X, and Silkk the Shocker, saying goodbye. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Dru Hill, and Keri Hilson are also part of this iconic set. The New Orleans-born label changed how hip-hop did business, so this sendoff will be one to remember.

Jermaine Dupri is putting together a one-of-a-kind tribute to Quincy Jones titled ESSENCE Flowers. The show features Tyrese, Al B. Sure!, Robin Thicke, SWV, Xscape, The Pharcyde, and Mobb Deep, all giving their take on Quincy's legendary sound.

At the Superlounge, you can catch soul queen Erykah Badu, rising star Ari Lennox, and new voices Psiryn and MOLIY. Hip-hop pioneer Doug E. Fresh will also celebrate ESSENCE Magazine's 55th anniversary with a special performance.

Other top stars bringing their talents to celebrate ESSENCE include Buju Banton, GloRilla, The Isley Brothers, Nas, Summer Walker, Donell Jones, and Muni Long.

But this festival is not just about the music. The Convention Center will host free events like food festivals, beauty shows, and a market for Black entrepreneurs.

If you don't want to miss the magical festival in New Orleans, get your weekend passes now. You can buy from Ticketmaster, Live Nation, or the ESSENCE official ticketing site.

Want to receive updates about all the festival news at your fingertips? Use the E360 app to see all exclusive offers, personalized schedules, and real-time updates.

