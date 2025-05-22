Historic Harvard Square Kiosk in Cambridge to Reopen on May 30

The historic kiosk in Harvard Square in Cambridge is set to reopen for the first time in five years. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Friday, May 30, beginning at 10 a.m.

The historic kiosk, which has been transformed into the Cambridge KiOSK, will be operated in partnership with the Cambridge Office for Tourism and Somerville-based nonprofit CultureHouse. According to the city of Cambridge, the Harvard Square kiosk will serve as a “cultural incubator, community gathering space, and visitor information center.”

The city announced that the kiosk will feature an inaugural exhibit, “a pop-up newsstand celebrating Cambridge's rich print media history,” upon its opening. The Cambridge KiOSK will be open on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The historic Harvard Square kiosk has been vacant since the longtime Cambridge landmark Out of Town News closed in 2019. Originally built as a subway entrance in 1927, the kiosk began operating as a newsstand in 1983. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1978 and designated a Cambridge Landmark in 2017.

“This transformation respects the KiOSK's rich history while creating new opportunities for gathering, creativity, and civic engagement in the heart of Harvard Square,” said Cambridge City Manager Yi-An Huan in a statement shared with Boston.com. “We are excited to see it thrive as a welcoming hub where residents and visitors can connect and celebrate Cambridge's cultural vibrancy.”