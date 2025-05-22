MBTA Warns of Upcoming Service Disruptions on Major MBTA Lines
The MBTA has announced several significant service disruptions on major lines over the next few months. During a Tuesday, May 20, MBTA board meeting, general manager Phillip Eng said these…
During a Tuesday, May 20, MBTA board meeting, general manager Phillip Eng said these disruptions will enable MBTA crews to perform critical work to make the T more reliable and safe.
Blue Line
Blue Line service will be suspended between Bowdoin and Orient Heights throughout the day, every day, from June 7-15.
Green Line
Green Line service will be suspended between the North Station and Babcock Street on the B Branch, Kenmore on the C and D branches, and Heath Street on the E Branch from 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 4, and continuing throughout the day, every day, from June 5-8.
Orange Line
Orange Line service will be suspended to the following areas throughout the day, every day, during the following dates:
- For three days, from Friday, May 30, through Sunday, June 1, between the North Station and Forest Hills
- During the weekends of Saturday, June 21, and Sunday, June 22, and Saturday, June 28, and Sunday, June 29, between the North Station and Forest Hills
- During the weekdays from Monday, June 23, to Friday, June 27, between Back Bay and Forest Hills
Red Line
Red Line Braintree Branch service between Braintree and JFK/UMass will be suspended on the following dates. Free, accessible shuttle bus service will make all stops between Braintree and JFK/UMass during these times.
- Saturday, May 31, to Sunday, June 1
- Saturday, June 14, to Sunday, June 15
More information about the MBTA's upcoming service work is available on the MBTA's website.