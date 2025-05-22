ContestsEvents
MBTA Warns of Upcoming Service Disruptions on Major MBTA Lines

The MBTA has announced several significant service disruptions on major lines over the next few months. During a Tuesday, May 20, MBTA board meeting, general manager Phillip Eng said these…

Michael Vyskocil
MBTA Signs

File photo.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The MBTA has announced several significant service disruptions on major lines over the next few months.

During a Tuesday, May 20, MBTA board meeting, general manager Phillip Eng said these disruptions will enable MBTA crews to perform critical work to make the T more reliable and safe.

Blue Line

Blue Line service will be suspended between Bowdoin and Orient Heights throughout the day, every day, from June 7-15.

Green Line

Green Line service will be suspended between  the North Station and Babcock Street on the B Branch, Kenmore on the C and D branches, and Heath Street on the E Branch from 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 4, and continuing throughout the day, every day, from June 5-8.

Orange Line

Orange Line service will be suspended to the following areas throughout the day, every day, during the following dates:

  • For three days, from Friday, May 30, through Sunday, June 1, between the North Station and Forest Hills
  • During the weekends of Saturday, June 21, and Sunday, June 22, and Saturday, June 28, and Sunday, June 29, between the North Station and Forest Hills
  • During the weekdays from Monday, June 23, to Friday, June 27, between Back Bay and Forest Hills

Red Line

Red Line Braintree Branch service between  Braintree and JFK/UMass  will be suspended on the following dates. Free, accessible shuttle bus service will make all stops between Braintree and JFK/UMass during these times.

  • Saturday, May 31, to Sunday, June 1
  • Saturday, June 14, to Sunday, June 15

More information about the MBTA's upcoming service work is available on the MBTA's website.

