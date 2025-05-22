MBTA Warns of Upcoming Service Disruptions on Major MBTA Lines

The MBTA has announced several significant service disruptions on major lines over the next few months.

During a Tuesday, May 20, MBTA board meeting, general manager Phillip Eng said these disruptions will enable MBTA crews to perform critical work to make the T more reliable and safe.

Blue Line

Blue Line service will be suspended between Bowdoin and Orient Heights throughout the day, every day, from June 7-15.

Green Line

Green Line service will be suspended between the North Station and Babcock Street on the B Branch, Kenmore on the C and D branches, and Heath Street on the E Branch from 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 4, and continuing throughout the day, every day, from June 5-8.

Orange Line

Orange Line service will be suspended to the following areas throughout the day, every day, during the following dates:

For three days, from Friday, May 30, through Sunday, June 1, between the North Station and Forest Hills

During the weekends of Saturday, June 21, and Sunday, June 22, and Saturday, June 28, and Sunday, June 29, between the North Station and Forest Hills

During the weekdays from Monday, June 23, to Friday, June 27, between Back Bay and Forest Hills

Red Line

Red Line Braintree Branch service between Braintree and JFK/UMass will be suspended on the following dates. Free, accessible shuttle bus service will make all stops between Braintree and JFK/UMass during these times.

Saturday, May 31, to Sunday, June 1

Saturday, June 14, to Sunday, June 15