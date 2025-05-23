ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Boston Launches New Co-Purchasing Housing Pilot Program

The Boston Home Center, in partnership with the Housing Innovation Lab, has begun a new pilot loan program to help households buy multifamily homes in Boston. The new program will…

Michael Vyskocil
For Sale Real Estate Sign In Front of Property.

Stock Photo

The Boston Home Center, in partnership with the Housing Innovation Lab, has begun a new pilot loan program to help households buy multifamily homes in Boston. The new program will offer zero-percent interest deferred loans (payable upon sale, transfer, or refinance) to help individuals cover the costs of the down payment and reasonable closing costs to purchase multifamily properties.

According to a City of Boston news release, the program aims to help create more market-rate homeownership opportunities in Boston for middle-income households. The city notes that Boston's current supply of for-sale housing is largely unattainable for middle-income households. 

According to the city, in 2024, the median sales price of a market rate (unrestricted), two-bedroom condominium in Boston was approximately $790,000. After taking advantage of all city down payment assistance, closing cost, and interest rate reduction resources, a family in Boston with a median income of $106,015 would have a maximum purchasing power of approximately $500,000. Yet, in 2024, only 12% of homes sales on the Boston market were being sold for under $500,000.

Under the new co-purchasing housing pilot program, eligible households that earn up to 100% of the Area Median Income, currently $130,600 for a two-person household, may receive up to $50,000. Eligible households that earn up to 135% of the Area Median Income, currently $176,310 for a two-person household, may receive up to $35,000.

More information about the program's eligibility criteria can be found on the City of Boston's website.

BostonReal Estate
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
How to Celebrate, Commemorate Memorial Day in Boston
Local NewsHow to Celebrate, Commemorate Memorial Day in BostonMichael Vyskocil
Boston Children's Museum
Local NewsLittle Cocoa Bean’s Tot Café to Open at Boston Children’s MuseumMichael Vyskocil
The Witch Memorial in Salem, Mass dedicated to the victims of the Salem Witch Trials. It consists of 20 granite benches surrounded by a low stone wall.
Local NewsViator Names 4 Boston-Area Tours Among the Top 20 U.S. ExperiencesMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect