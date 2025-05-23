Chuck D Takes On Hip-Hop Ageism with New Album ‘Radio Armageddon’

Chuck D is taking a stand against age bias with his latest album, Radio Armageddon. The 14-track project brings new voices together with seasoned artists.

"The ism of ageism is up there with sexism and racism," expressed Chuck D in an interview with SPIN. "Ageism is derailing elders."

At 64, Chuck teams up with veterans Schoolly D and Daddy-O and rising star Miranda Writes to create this album. The sound, produced by David "C-Doc" Snyder, leans into a gritty tone that Chuck D describes as a "drive into a ditch-type style."

The album is candid, with sharp social commentary filling tracks like "Here We Are Heard," which addresses bias and border issues. The project pushes limits with the chaotic lead single "New Gens," featuring Daddy-O and Phill Most Chill, adding his skills to "Rogue Runnin."

"Some people aren't going to get it," he said in SPIN, seeming at peace with that fact.

He also points out the double standard in music. Rock stars like Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger still fill stadiums in their 80s. Yet hip-hop pioneers, now in their 60s, fight for recognition. Ice-T, Kurtis Blow, DJ Kool Herc, and Grandmaster Flash deserve more credit for their art.

"Daddy-O, to me, did the best album of 2024 and nobody covered it. There's no classification for classic hip-hop," Chuck D points out. "The curation of classic hip-hop has to be at least half of what classic rock has done," he added.

His busy tour schedule starts in Napa Valley today, moves to Boston Calling, and then jumps to Europe with Guns N' Roses. The final stop is Athens, Greece, in July.

Chuck D remains hopeful about finding ways to honor hip-hop's pioneers in the future. Like rock bands, hip-hop might soon see tribute acts keeping classic tracks alive for younger fans.