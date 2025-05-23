Little Cocoa Bean’s Tot Café to Open at Boston Children’s Museum

ContestsEvents
Michael Vyskocil
Boston Children's Museum

Photo: Karin Hansen/Boston Children’s Museum

The Little Cocoa Bean Co. has announced a new café will open inside the Boston Children's Museum, 308 Congress St., later this spring. 

According to a CityBiz Boston report, the café will occupy approximately 3,000 square feet within the museum and offer families a space to find fresh, healthy food options for children and caregivers.

Founded in 2019 by Tracy Skelly, The Little Cocoa Bean Co. is a Black- and woman-owned social enterprise that fosters early childhood education, nutrition, and community engagement. The company offers various culturally diverse, ready-made baby and toddler foods incorporating international flavors and heritage ingredients. 

“At The Little Cocoa Bean Co., we're on a mission to transform family mealtimes into moments of nourishment, connection, and joy,” Skelly said in a statement to CityBiz Boston. “We're incredibly excited to bring the Tot Café to Boston Children's Museum because it's an institution that shares our commitment to enriching the lives of children and families. We're building a space where caregivers feel supported, children feel celebrated, and community can truly thrive.”

In addition to its commitment to enriching mealtimes, The Little Cocoa Bean Co. provides interactive courses for families, teaching them how to prepare nutritious meals using their own cultural heritage as building blocks. The company's work emphasizes the significance of the first 1,000 days of a child's development in fostering lifelong health and well-being.

Ellie Cullinan and Chris Rogers of Freudenheim Partners facilitated the lease transaction. The firm represented Boston Children's Museum and helped secure The Little Cocoa Bean Co. as the museum's new tenant. 

Learn more about The Little Cocoa Bean Co. and the mission of the Boston's Children Museum online.

