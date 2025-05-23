Viator Names 4 Boston-Area Tours Among the Top 20 U.S. Experiences

Viator, an online marketplace for activities, attractions, and tour experiences, has released its 2025 Viator Experience Awards for the USA. It named four Boston-area tour experiences to its top 20 U.S. experiences list.

The Boston: Freedom Trail History Small Group Walking Tour invites visitors to explore the history of the American Revolution and visit 16 of the historic landmarks that make up Boston's Freedom Trail.

Those who take The Full Revolutionary Story Epic Small Group Walking Tour travel along the Freedom Trail in the same order of events that the American Revolution occurred as they experience contemporary Boston and historical Boston.

Guests on the Hauntings of Salem Guided Walking Tour explore four centuries of Salem history, including the 1692 Salem Witch Trials, and explore the city's architecture that dates to the early colonial period.