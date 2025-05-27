Kendrick Lamar Turns Gatorade’s 60th Into a Rap-Fueled Power Play
Kendrick Lamar fuels Gatorade’s 60th-anniversary push, blending beats, sweat, and a sly Drake jab into bright, flavor-filled motivation for teens.
Ever feel like your P.E. mile is the longest run on Earth? Kendrick Lamar just cranked that feeling into a full-blown Gatorade commercial—complete with flashing colors, heavy beats, and a sneaky victory lap over Drake.
The ad dropped on May 25 and opens in gritty black-and-white. Lamar is sweating it out with his crew, chugging Gatorade between reps. As his track “Peekaboo” thumps in the background, bright splashes of orange, lemon-lime, and berry burst across the screen each time a droplet of the drink hits his face.
Near the end, he stares down the camera and delivers the line everyone’s talking about: “Going the distance. Losing. So I know I always win.” Some fans say it’s a polite mic-drop aimed at Drake, a reminder of their headline-grabbing rap battle last year.
But the spot isn’t just shade—it's history class, too. Over throwback clips, Lamar’s voice-over rewinds to Gatorade’s start in 1965 and poses a challenge: “How much are you willing to lose?” Translation: real winners learn from every miss, whether it’s missed shots or missed notes.
The commercial kicks off Gatorade’s new “Lose More. Win More.” campaign, celebrating the brand’s 60th birthday. By making Lamar the first musician to headline a Gatorade series, the sports-drink giant hopes to reach teens who live for playlists as much as playoffs.
Check out the commercial below.