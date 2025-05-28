Boston Launches Health-Focused Summer Safety Plan

As gun violence increases in Boston, city leaders have moved their prevention efforts to the Public Health Commission. Through May 2025, the city saw 43 shootings and eight deaths - up significantly from 29 shootings and four deaths during the same time last year.

"We know that safety is just as much about the proactive presence of community and resources, stability and opportunity," said Mayor Michelle Wu to Boston.com.

Using $1 million from the Cummings Foundation, the city will host block parties and youth programs like Boston After Dark on Fridays. More money could be available if these initiatives prove successful.

While police focus on trouble spots, they're also strengthening community ties. Police Commissioner Michael Cox told Dorchester News, "We can't provide public safety without trust."

Research shows summer jobs help reduce youth crime. This year's approach includes new outreach to young women, addressing gaps spotted in earlier programs.

Through "Village Vibes" events and community meetings, nine neighborhoods provided feedback. Teams from police to health workers now meet weekly with youth staff and community groups.

Wu emphasized, "The work of community safety is also community healing. And that means ensuring that every member of our community is supported and whole."

Isaac Yablo, who headed neighborhood discussions to develop the plan, called for year-round violence prevention work.

Following community feedback, police will crack down on illegal fireworks, moped riding, and street racing. Cox encouraged residents to speak up about possible dangers.