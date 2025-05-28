Boston’s Mayor’s Cup Softball Tournament Swings Into Action June 19

ContestsEvents
Boston’s parks are about to come alive with the sound of bats cracking and cheers from the stands as the 28th Annual Mayor’s Cup Softball Tournament gets underway on Thursday, June 19. Registration is now open, and teams from all across the city are invited to compete for the coveted title of “Boston’s Best” in four age divisions: 10U, 12U, 14U, and 18U.

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department are championing this beloved summer tradition, which has become a highlight for local families and young athletes. “Recreational sports build memories and friendships that last a lifetime,” Mayor Wu shared. “I am excited to see our neighbors partake in some friendly competition in the Mayor’s Cup in Boston’s historic parks this summer.”

The festivities begin with the Mayor’s Cup Kick-Off Festival on June 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Clemente Field in the Back Bay Fens (100 Park Drive, Fenway). The festival promises family-friendly activities and a chance for the community to come together before the first pitch is thrown. Tournament games will continue on Thursday and Friday evenings throughout the summer, with the championship games returning to the Fens for a dramatic finish.

Families attending the tournament will also have the opportunity to learn about upcoming summer programs offered by the City of Boston. The event is sponsored by P&G, underscoring the community support behind this long-standing competition.

Brian Swett, Boston’s Chief Climate Officer and Interim Parks Commissioner, summed up the spirit of the event: “We’re proud to celebrate 28 years of competition, teamwork, and community spirit, and we look forward to cheering on all the players as they take the field.”

For more information or to register a team, visit boston.gov/parks-sports.

