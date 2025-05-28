Cassie Reportedly Taken to Hospital Labor and Delivery Unit
Cassie checks into labor and delivery just weeks after testifying in Diddy’s trial.
Looks like baby No. 3 is almost here! Cassie has reportedly checked into a New York City hospital’s labor and delivery unit, according to PEOPLE.
This exciting baby news comes just two weeks after the singer wrapped up a pretty intense four-day testimony in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ criminal trial. Diddy, the founder of Bad Boy Records, is facing serious charges including sex trafficking and racketeering. He has pleaded not guilty.
Cassie—whose full name is Cassie Ventura—was 8½ months pregnant while testifying as a key witness for the prosecution. During her time on the stand, she made some major accusations about her 11-year relationship with Combs.
TMZ was the first outlet to break the hospital news.
The soon-to-be mom of three first shared she was pregnant back on Wednesday, February 19. In a sweet Instagram post, she revealed the news with a simple caption: “🤰🏽💙 #3.” The black-and-white photos showed Cassie proudly displaying her baby bump alongside her husband, Alex Fine, and their two adorable daughters, Sunny and Frankie.
In one pic, Cassie is perched on the back of a couch, wearing jeans and a crop top with her shirt unbuttoned to show off her bump. Sunny and Frankie sit in front of her, smiling in matching dresses. Another shot shows Alex holding her belly lovingly. Other sweet moments from the post included Frankie and Sunny giving their future sibling a kiss on the bump.
With this much love already, baby No. 3 is about to enter a very happy home!