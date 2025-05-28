Doughnut Burgers? You Can Find Them at This Boston-Area Establishment

Care for a smashburger on a maple bacon doughnut or hot honey fried chicken on a honey-glazed doughnut? Set your tastebuds abuzz at Smashed Up! in Brookline. This culinary collaboration between the Boston Burger Company and Union Square Donuts delivers some unorthodox but very delicious flavor and texture combos.

“Of course, we're very different companies, but we're both in the business of making people happy,” said Josh Danoff, co-founder of Union Square Donuts, in an interview with MassLive.

“It's like gluttonous pleasure, but it's something you want to try,” said Paul Malvone, co-founder of Boston Burger Company. “It's intriguing. You want to come out and try one.”

Smashed Up! takes inspiration from menus of both businesses. For example, Union Square Donuts has featured a chicken and waffles doughnut over the years. This item influenced the Hot Honey Fried Chicken sandwich that uses a honey-glazed doughnut as its bun. The sandwich contains a fried chicken breast brushed with sriracha honey and loaded with pickles for a snap in the mouth with every bite.

Since its debut in Brookline, customers have been responding favorably to the offbeat combos at Smashed Up!

“The two doughnut burger options, now that we have the chicken and the burger, that's created a lot more buzz and people are like, ‘Oh, my God. We got to get this. We're going to try this,‘” Malvone said.