Eminem Takes Home Two American Music Awards, First Win in 15 Years

Eminem took home two big wins at the AMAs on May 26. After a 15-year dry spell, he was voted Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist and won Favorite Hip-Hop Album for his new album.

"AMAs, what's up? Favorite male hip-hop artist, thank you, I appreciate that. I think it's been 23 years since I won my first AMA and I'm 24 years old. That's crazy," he joked in a video message as he wasn't able to attend from his home in Detroit.

In a close run, the Detroit native outshone Drake, Future, Tyler, the Creator, and Kendrick Lamar for the Male Hip-Hop crown. His latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), also won the Hip-Hop Album category against strong releases by Future & Metro Boomin, Gunna, Kendrick Lamar, and Tyler, the Creator.

These wins bring his total AMA count to nine. Back in 2003, he swept four awards in one night, including the coveted Pop/Rock Male Artist and Favorite Hip-Hop/R&B Male Artist. His 2002 album, The Eminem Show, earned him the Favorite Pop/Rock Album and Favorite Hip-Hop/R&B Album Awards that year.

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) dropped last July and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. This was his eleventh album to top the charts. The record sold 281,000 units in its first week out, recording the largest week of any rap album in 2024 at the time, as reported by Billboard.

Supermodel Heidi Klum presented the Male Hip-Hop Artist award. While Eminem didn't attend the Vegas show to receive the honor in person, he sent in video messages from his Detroit studio for both wins.