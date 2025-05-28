New EMS Station Holds Groundbreaking in Seaport District

A groundbreaking for a new EMS station for Boston Emergency Medical Services was held on Friday, May 23. Upon completion, the $16 million project will enhance emergency response times in the Seaport District.

According to a Boston.com report, the new ambulance station on the South Boston Waterfront will be located on Dry Dock Avenue in the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park, next to Pier 10. The building, scheduled for completion by 2026, will feature a two-bay ambulance garage, public restrooms, and a second-floor crew space equipped with a kitchenette, showers, lounge, and gym for EMS personnel.

In a statement by the city, Boston EMS Chief Jame Hooley said that, over the past decade, emergency calls for the South Boston Waterfront have doubled as the neighborhood's population has grown.

“This station will strengthen our ability to get the right resources to people at the right time and improve outcomes when every second truly matters,” he said.

“This new South Boston Waterfront EMS station is not just a building — it's a lifeline for our community,” Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn said in a statement. “As South Boston continues to grow, so does our responsibility to ensure that residents, workers, and visitors have timely access to emergency medical care. This has been years in the making.”