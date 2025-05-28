Things To Do in Boston This Weekend: May 30-June 1

Boston's weekend lineup includes live music, comedy, and summer celebrations. From rock anthems and country hits to razor-sharp stand-up sets, the city's stages will be buzzing with energy. Shoppers, foodies, and festivalgoers will also find plenty to enjoy as summer kicks into full swing.

Mayday Parade

Friday, May 30, 2025, at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6)
Citizens House of Blues Boston, 15 Lansdowne St., Boston

Mayday Parade is celebrating two decades of heartfelt anthems with its 2025 U.S. "Three Cheers for Twenty Years Tour." . Emerging from the Tallahassee scene, the band's debut album, "A Lesson In Romantics," earned Gold certification and cemented its place in pop-punk history. Known for emotional depth and sing-along energy, Mayday Parade's live shows are cathartic experiences where every lyric resonates. Fans can look forward to hearing "A Lesson In Romantics" performed in full, bringing the beloved album's raw emotion and energy to the stage .

Quinn Dale: "Oh Yes He Did" Tour

Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 5:30 and 8 p.m.
Nick's Comedy Stop, 100 Warrenton St., Boston

Experience the razor-sharp wit of Quinn Dale, a comedy sensation with over a million followers and a development deal with 20th Century Fox. Known for his daring humor on race and politics, Dale has been featured on "The Tonight Show," Comedy Central, Showtime, and "Last Call with Carson Daly." Originally from Minnesota and now based in Los Angeles, Dale's relatable style bridges generations and backgrounds. With his signature improvisational crowd work, he promises a night of spontaneous, uproarious interactions that will leave audiences laughing long after the show ends.

Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn at Fenway Park

Friday, May 30, 2025, at 5:30 p.m.
Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston

Live Nation and the Boston Red Sox are teaming up to bring Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn to Fenway Park. As part of the Nucar Fenway Concert Series presented by Wasabi Technologies, the night will also feature special guests Nate Smith, RaeLynn, and Dee Jay Silver. Fans can look forward to a high-energy evening of country hits at one of America's most iconic ballparks.

Other Events

Boston is bursting with ways to kick off the summer season, from lively markets and festive tastings to nights filled with laughter. Whether you're shopping for local treasures, sampling refreshing drinks, or catching a stand-up show, there's something for everyone to enjoy this weekend: